2 arrested in Lake Grapevine hit-and-run that killed kayaker

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrest of two Venezuelan nationals in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident on Lake Grapevine over the weekend.

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez was said to be operating a jet ski that struck and killed 18-year-old Ava Moore while she was kayaking on the lake Sunday. Officials said Gonzalez fled the scene with a male companion, later hitting another vehicle in a separate incident.

Paxton’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Grapevine Police, Dallas Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, apprehended both individuals.

“Ava Moore’s senseless death is heartbreaking,” Paxton said in a statement. “My prayers are with her family and friends as they grieve this tragedy. My office will continue working with law enforcement at all levels to pursue justice.”

Officials have not yet released further details about pending charges.