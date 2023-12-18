Texas law enforcement searching for escaped prisoner serving life for child sex crimes

BRAZORIA, Texas — Texas prison officials say there's a manhunt underway for an inmate serving life in prison for sex crimes against children, and they're asking for the public's help to find him.

Robert Yancy Jr., 39, escaped Sunday afternoon from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria and was last seen driving a 2021 white Nissan Versa with his mother inside the car, according to the Brazoria County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

The four-door sedan has the license plate of DNR9145. The inmate was seen wearing a black sweater and black beanie at the time of his escape.

The escaped inmate and his mother are no longer believed to be in Brazoria County, after a license plate search determined located the vehicle in Victoria County, according to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.

25 News asked the spokesperson for details on how Yancy escaped from the prison unit, but they said did not have that information.

The constable's office said Yancy's mother, Lenor Priestle, lives in Victoria, Texas.

Yancy was serving a life sentence without parole for continious sexual abuse of a child. A Victoria County jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl back in May, according to reporting from the Victoria Advocate.

The prison is located 149 miles from College Station and 238 miles from Waco.

TDCJ asks the public not to approach Yancy, if spotted, and to call law enforcement immediately. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

