5 KILLED: Grandfather, 4 grandchildren identified as victims of Gonzalo Lopez before Texas fugitive’s death

A grandfather and four grandchildren have been identified as victims that authorities say were killed by convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez before law enforcement gunned him down late Thursday near San Antonio.

That’s according to posts from Tomball ISD and Tomball (Texas) Little League.

The children are Tomball ISD students, the post said. The victim's names have not been released.

The rural cabin where the family was killed is along Hwy 7 west of Centerville. Authorities found the bodies of the five dead inside. The cabin is located near where Lopez escaped the prison bus. It wasn't immediately clear if Lopez had been staying in the cabin since his escape.

Affiliated with the “Mexican Mafia,” Lopez had ties to San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. In 2006, he was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. He received a second life sentence in 2007 for attempted capital murder. In 1996, he received two eight-year sentences for two counts of aggravated assault.

