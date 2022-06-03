Watch
Texas DPS: Prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for ‘five murders’

Law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of two adults & three children in a residence within the 'search perimeter,' according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Posted at 8:31 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 23:01:50-04

Missing Leon County prison bus escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for “five murders,” and Texas Rangers are assisting the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

That’s according to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Southeast Region.

Just before 9 p.m., the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of two adults and three children in a residence within the "search perimeter."

A news conference is scheduled for "later tonight" in Centerville. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety are expected to join the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

"It is believed that escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed," the TDCJ post said.

———

———

25 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

