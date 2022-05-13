'Dangerous' Leon County prison bus escapee still on the loose

CENTERVILLE, Texas — A convicted killer with cartel ties remains loose in Leon County after escaping from a prison bus, police said.

Information that leads to the arrest of 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is eligible for a $15,000 reward, with the U.S. Marshals offering a reward of up to $10,000 in addition to $5,000 offered by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The manhunt began Thursday in Leon County after Lopez — considered a "high security" inmate — overtook a prison bus near Centerville, police said.

Authorities say numerous agencies continue to work together in an attempt to apprehend Lopez. That includes the use of Texas Department of Public Safety aircraft.

According to an alert, searches are working the area north of Hwy 7, closely in the area between CR 317 and CR 320.

"Again, if you live in this area, make sure your lock your doors and vehicles. If you see something or someone you do not recognize or seems suspicious, please call 9-1-1. Do not approach the subject," the alert said.

Authorities have said two corrections officers were on board a prison bus loaded with inmates when Lopez freed himself of restraints and stabbed one of them in both his left hand and chest with a makeshift weapon. Authorities report the injuries were non-life-threatening.

During this altercation, the second officer shot the two back tires with his firearm which caused Lopez to crash about half a mile down the road.

After stabbing Officer Smith, Lopez struggled with the wounded man and tried to grab his service revolver, according to TDCJ officials.

The department says while Lopez was able to remove the weapon from the officer’s waist, Lopez was unable to get the officer's firearm but fled the bus as the armed driver fired repeatedly at him.

Officials said they are unsure if any of the shotgun blasts and pistol rounds struck Lopez.

Authorities report that 300 law enforcement officials are currently on the scene in addition to the FBI’s presence.

It is unknown whether Lopez is currently armed, or if he has been helped since his escape.

The remaining 15 inmates on the prison bus stayed and were not injured, and are in custody.

Police believe Lopez is still in the area and know he was seen in a cow pasture.

Police report they will update again at 3 p.m. unless there’s new and crucial information for the public. Regular updates are planned to be every two hours.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.