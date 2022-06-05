1
Hunt for Texas Cartel Killer
Local News
Cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez may have been nearby the whole time after escape: TDCJ
Joel Leal
12:35 PM, Jun 06, 2022
News
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons
9:01 PM, Jun 05, 2022
Brazos County
Community reacts to tragedy in Leon County
Brittany Defran
9:58 PM, Jun 03, 2022
News
Community mourns 'unbearable loss' of 5 family members murdered by Texas escaped killer
Trenton Hooker
10:56 AM, Jun 03, 2022
News
Cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez dies in Texas shootout after he killed family of 5: TDCJ
Doug Myers
8:31 PM, Jun 02, 2022
Brazos County
Madison County search continues for man witnesses thought could be escaped convict
Rebecca Fiedler
10:13 PM, Jun 01, 2022
Local News
Police wrap up overnight search for fugitive killer in Madison County
Trenton Hooker
12:39 AM, Jun 01, 2022
Brazos County
Hwy 7 Re-opened In Leon County: Search for Gonzalo Lopez continues as law enforcement enters 'new phase'
Chris Talley
8:03 AM, May 22, 2022
News
Search for Texas inmate expands as land, air operations end
9:43 AM, May 21, 2022
Texas
TDCJ: Search in 'original perimeters' for Texas escapee concludes, renewed search to begin
Khadeeja Umana
4:59 PM, May 20, 2022
Weather
