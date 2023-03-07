'Texas girl at heart': Selena Gomez goes fishing amid Hailey Bieber drama

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Selena Gomez is responding to Hollywood drama in a new way... she has gone fishing.

This month, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress posted a photo of herself fishing with family at a non-specified location.

"Texas girl at heart," Gomez said in the caption.

"Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady."

The post appears to be a direct response to fans claiming that Kylie Jenner and Bieber were using social media to bully Gomez - particularly over her eyebrows.

The singer has since told her fans via TikTok to "please, please be kinder online" and that this experience has been "heavy" for herself.

The Grammy-nominated artist was born in Grande Prairie, Texas and has gone on to sell over 6 million albums.

Last year, Bieber made headlines after disclosing she was recovering from blood clots.