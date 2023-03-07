Watch Now
'Texas girl at heart': Selena Gomez goes fishing amid Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez AP.PNG
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Selena Gomez, a cast member in "Only Murders in the Building," turns back for photographers at the second season premiere of the Hulu series, Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. Pop star and actor Gomez is being honored for her work as an advocate for mental health awareness. The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation says the 30-year-old entertainer is the recipient of this year's Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 14:45:05-05

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Selena Gomez is responding to Hollywood drama in a new way... she has gone fishing.

This month, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress posted a photo of herself fishing with family at a non-specified location.

"Texas girl at heart," Gomez said in the caption.

"Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady."

The post appears to be a direct response to fans claiming that Kylie Jenner and Bieber were using social media to bully Gomez - particularly over her eyebrows.

The singer has since told her fans via TikTok to "please, please be kinder online" and that this experience has been "heavy" for herself.

The Grammy-nominated artist was born in Grande Prairie, Texas and has gone on to sell over 6 million albums.

Last year, Bieber made headlines after disclosing she was recovering from blood clots.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
