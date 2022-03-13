Model Hailey Bieber says she’s fine after blood clot

NEW YORK (AP) — Model Hailey Bieber says she is fine after a health scare, suffering a blood clot to her brain this past week.

Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, posted on Instagram Saturday that she was having breakfast with her husband on Thursday when she began feeling stroke-like symptoms.

Taken to the hospital, she said doctors had found a small blood clot on her brain. But she said her body passed it on its own and she recovered completely within a few hours.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me,” she wrote.

Bieber, 25, has been married to the pop star since 2018.