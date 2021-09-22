Temple firefighters respond to early morning house fire

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Fire and Rescue is now investigating after an early morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to the area of E. Avenue F and S. 18th St. just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames, getting the fire under control by 4:24 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 8 trucks and 21 personnel.

Temple PD and EMS also responded.