Temple firefighters respond to early morning house fire

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Fire and Rescue is now investigating after an early morning house fire.
Firefighters responded to the area of E. Avenue F and S. 18th St. just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.
Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames, getting the fire under control by 4:24 a.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 8 trucks and 21 personnel.
Temple PD and EMS also responded.