Temple firefighters respond to early morning house fire

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 5:51 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 06:51:21-04

TEMPLE, TX — Temple Fire and Rescue is now investigating after an early morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to the area of E. Avenue F and S. 18th St. just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames, getting the fire under control by 4:24 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 8 trucks and 21 personnel.

Temple PD and EMS also responded.

