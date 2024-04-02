Rain chances in the forecast for eclipse, but local organizers say festivities will go on rain or shine

WACO, Texas — Possible rain is in the forecast for Monday — Eclipse Day.

25 News checked with event organizers around Central Texas to find out how rain would affect their plans.

Everyone we spoke with says they’re going forward — rain or shine.

The city of Gatesville is going all out for the eclipse.

“My job the last year — preparing for eclipse," said the Gatesville Solar Eclipse Coordinator, Cheri Shepherd.

"I eat, sleep, and drink the eclipse.”

It all starts this weekend, with a huge festival with food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.

Then on Monday there will be a watch party on the baseball fields.

Coryell Community Church is hosting a viewing party on top of the hill and the Last Drive-In Picture Show is having an event.

But what happens if it rains?

“Regardless of the weather there will be people here and passing through — public safety is our number one priority so most of what we have planned stays the same.”

That seems to be the story across Central Texas.

Baylor’s Touchdown Alley event is going on as planned, and Hillsboro’s Cosmic Cowboy is rain or shine.

Central Texas College is having a huge eclipse festival with food trucks and shows in the planetarium.

Central Texas College’s Planetarium Coordinator Katherine Winston says, “We can’t control the weather — we’ve been monitoring the weather," said Central Texas College's Planentarium Coordinator, Katherine Winston.

"We’re going on as scheduled no matter what — if storms get severe, we’ll adjust as needed.”

They have a plan to move vendors inside if it rains, but food trucks will be fine.

Now they’re just praying for Mother Nature to be nice.

Winston says, “Everyone says is it going to rain — go home and pray because we need sunshine," Winston said.

"Even if it's just sunshine, those three hours in the afternoon that works for me — we hope Texas weather comes through.”

The chances of rain are just that chances right now.

25 News Meteorologist Matt Hines says the cloud coverage is what he’s worried about and watching closely.