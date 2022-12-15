Realty group hands out over 1,100 presents to Killeen Elementary students

KILLEEN, Texas — Nothing says Christmas like a kid opening presents — and that's exactly what happened at a school in Killeen.

Smiles and cheers lit up the gym at Killeen Elementary School as every student got a present Wednesday — and it’s all thanks to the Salas Realty Group.

”What we’re doing today is giving an individualized Christmas gift to every child at Killeen Elementary School,” said Shelly Salas, Killeen realtor. “So, it’s the best time of the year for us.”

With over 1,100 students getting a present they have to get a bit creative keep it a surprise.

”I think the kiddos are expecting it every year, those who have seen it,” said Salas. “We try to make is still exciting for them. Sometimes we tell them a little fib and tell them it’s not going to happen.”

With the help of the teachers who came up with excuses for going to the gym like playing basketball.

Tricks aside, it was an experience that touched the hearts of everyone involved.

”Oh, it does my heart so good because these kids,” said Wayne Moore, parent liaison for Killeen Elementary School. “Some of them, this is the closest to a full Christmas that they will have. So, we try to make sure, while they’re here at school, that they have the best experience that they can.”

A giant Christmas gift and the students were grateful.

”I think it’s really cool that they’re doing it and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to help little kids like us,” said Cameron Brown, 5th Grader at Killeen Elementary School.

It was all to make sure that every kid at the school got at least one gift for the holidays.

