Reaching her goals: ‘Brittle Bone Disease’ patient finds success

WACO, Texas — McLane Children’s Hospital treats many patients with rare conditions — one of those being Kailyn Strain, who has Brittle Bone Disease, a genetic mutation causing weak bones.

Since the age of five, Kailyn has broken more than 100 bones.

“I break really easily. It can be from putting a pen cap on to tying my shoes,” Strain said.

She’s 24 years old but still goes to McLane Children’s Hospital because pediatricians have experience in treating rare conditions, without putting Kailyn at a higher risk of breaking bones.

“It’s hard for her to go to an adult hospital because they’ve not been treated and the risk for her breaking is really high,” said Dr. Hilda Kriel, pediatric surgeon.

Kailyn feels the doctors at McLane Children’s Hospital make her feel more comfortable and help put her bones back together.

Kailyn is a go-getter. She’s going to college and works as a resident assistant.

McLane Children's Hospital helps her reach her goals.