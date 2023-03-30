Temple College Jazz Festival Week making 'dreams come true'

TEMPLE, Texas — For over 30 years, Temple College hosts their Jazz fest to not only inspire and educate others about the genre but to also connect students with legendary musicians and composers.

Students like Nicolas Trujillo, who grew up in Columbia, have hoped to one day take their love for music and turn it into a life-long career.

"I graduated from high school in Columbia, I wanted to do music, I just really wasn't sure what I wanted to do," Trujillo said.

At just one glance at a billboard, his aunt saw an advertisement about the music program at Temple College, an opportunity of a lifetime.

"I came here and did my audition, I exposed my culture to the teachers, Dr. Irom was in that audition too. They liked what I was doing, and this is what I proposed, I was like yep this is it," Trujillo said.

Today, he is a senior music major.

He hopes to take his career to new heights and continue to learn from the best.

The yearly Jazz Festival gives students the opportunity to not only improve their skills but be exposed to the endless possibilities when it comes to being a jazz musician and be inspired to continue to follow their dreams.

Trujillo shared "It is a life-changing experience for many people, for me it was, I was fortunate enough that the first festival I played was Pete Christlieb which back then I did not know much was him, but when I saw him play it was life-changing, back then I had the doubts of being a musician that day I knew Jazz is what I wanted to do."

The Festival begins on March 30 and lasts until April.

This year's guests are Stefon Harris and Ted Nash.

For tickets and the event schedule, you can visit Temple College's Jazz Festival website here.