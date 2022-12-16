Laras House Animal Shelter medical facility reopens after tragic fire

MEXIA, Texas — February 6th, 2022 will always be a day to remember for Laras House Animal Shelter.

The Mexia fire destroyed the shelter and resulted in the death of 11 dogs.

Since then, the shelter has had to pivot and lean on the community's support to care for more 90 animals.

"It was pretty rough coming to work every day having that constant reminder," Lisa Shaffer said. "We no longer had a place to do adoptions and do vaccinations and stuff like that."

Almost one year later, they were finally able to rebuild, raising more than $12,000.

Board President John Liscano shared how the community played a big part in helping Laras House get back on its feet.

"Some good people stepping up, setting up a GoFundMe page for us and just various donors throughout the community," Liscano said. "We were able to get the money to build the new building and purchase the new office."

Despite the hardships they've faced, Laras House Animal Shelter remains dedicated to its mission in providing homes to all pets that enters their care.

"Rain, sleet, snow — it doesn't matter we come out here and make sure they are taken care of," Shaffer said.

The shelter is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend. For more information you can visit their website here.