Animal shelter fire in Central Texas kills dog, 10 puppies

MEXIA, Texas — An overnight fire in Mexia has left an animal sheltered destroyed and 11 dogs dead.

The fire occurred around 11:15 p.m. at the LARAS House Shelter, according to local volunteers.

A new mother named Petunia, alongside her nine puppies, all died in the fire.

A blue heeler puppy called Ace also died.

He had still been recovering from a recent surgery, said shelter officials.

"The shelter will be closed until we can ensure the safety of our staff and animals as we process all of this and figure out where to begin," shared the organization via Facebook.

An investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

All other animals at the shelter have since been accounted for, said shelter officials.

Anyone interested in making a donation may do so by visiting their GoFundMe or by mailing a check to the following address:

LARAS House

P.O. Box 1568

Mexia, Texas 76667