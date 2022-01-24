Watch
Police: McDonald’s employee shot in argument over discount

Posted at 6:37 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 07:37:35-05

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman is jailed after she shot a worker at McDonald’s after a dispute over a discount for french fries, St. Louis County authorities said Friday.

Terika Clay, 30, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. She was being held on $150,00 cash-only bond.

Clay was in a drive-through at a McDonald’s in the St. Louis suburb or Normandy on Wednesday when she argued with an employee over not getting a discount on her fries, according to a probable cause statement from a Normandy detective.

The argument continued when the employee went outside for a smoke break, and Clay struck the employee with her gun and shot her, police said.

The shooting was captured on video, which led to Clay’s arrest, the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available Friday.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Clay.

