Omicron variant 'not a cause for panic' for POTUS, Texas Governor candidates

On Monday, President Biden said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 ‘is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.'

The U.S. stopped travel from several southern African countries beginning Monday, with restrictions on flights from Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Malawi.

Both Texas Governor candidates have been somewhat silent about the new variant.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on Sunday afternoon in reference to the "travel ban" that was instated due to the new variant.

Biden banned travel from South Africa because of the new Covid variant.



Immigrants have recently been apprehended crossing our border illegally from South Africa.



Biden is doing nothing to stop immigrants from South Africa entering illegally.



Pure politics and hypocrisy. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 28, 2021

Since the pandemic started in 2020, Democrat candidate Beto O'Rourke has been critical of Governor Greg Abbott's handling of COVID.

"68,000 Texas have died from Covid on Abbott’s watch. More will die as he prevents employers from protecting customers and employees. Abbott is killing the people of Texas," said O'Rourke in October.

At the start of the pandemic, Gov. Abbott did roll out $7 billion in federal funds to provide health care workers with temporary pay.

At the end of July, Abbott started signing in orders not allowing government agencies and schools to require masks.

O'Rourke launched his campaign just before thanksgiving; traveling from Houston, Dallas, Abilene, and other places around the state.

Before the announcement of a new variant of COVID, his main focus was on the electric grid, education, and gun control.

'These are weapons of war on our streets,' said O'Rourke in a 25 News exclusive interview

O'Rourke hasn't presented much in policy when it comes to the pandemic.

Several of O'Rourke's events have had bands in place before and after the speech. The speeches have lasted around 20 to 30 minutes before he meets one on one with those who attended for a picture, handshake, and questions.