'These weapons of war on our streets' Beto O'Rourke tells 25 News in a interview

Nick Bradshaw
Beto O'Rourke making campaign stops across the state of Texas after announcing his run for Governor. <br/><br/>
Posted at 6:44 PM, Nov 23, 2021
Beto O’Rourke has not changed his tone when it comes to gun laws in the state of Texas.

"Like many I grew up in a home with fire arms and understood and understood the responsibility when it came to owning an using a firearm," said Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke Monday.

Beto O’Rourke speaking to a crowd in Abilene on Monday. It was one of several campaign stops after making his announcement to run for Governor for the state of Texas.

Beto O’Rourke has been vocal about gun laws in the US and the state of Texas.

We don't want to see our friends, family members, and neighbors shot up with weapons that were originally made for combat.
Beto O’Rourke

O’Rourke had critical thoughts when it came to a new law allowing Texans can carry handguns without a license or training.

"We should have 'constitutional carry' in Texas," Abbott told North Texas radio host Rick Roberts in April.

In an April poll, most Texas voters support the right to carry guns in public, but a large majority didn't support open carry without a permit, according to the latest University of Texas/ Texas Tribune poll.

While in Houston one man approached Beto O'Rourke saying 'You lost twice. No means no!' Police had to ask the man to leave.

Starting Monday 25 News will go In-Depth on the the run for Texas Governor.

