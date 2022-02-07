Officials: Man suspected of killing boy, then himself

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is suspected of fatally shooting a 10-year-old boy and then killing himself, officials said.

Lexington police responded Sunday to a report of shots fired at a residence and found the pair dead at the scene, the agency said in a statement.

Both died of gunshot wounds, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. The boy was identified as Landon Hayes and his death was classified as a homicide, the statement said. Tyrus Lathem, 22, died of suicide, the coroner said.

The relationship between the two wasn’t clear.