Officials: Man suspected of killing boy, then himself

Posted at 1:24 PM, Feb 07, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is suspected of fatally shooting a 10-year-old boy and then killing himself, officials said.

Lexington police responded Sunday to a report of shots fired at a residence and found the pair dead at the scene, the agency said in a statement.

Both died of gunshot wounds, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. The boy was identified as Landon Hayes and his death was classified as a homicide, the statement said. Tyrus Lathem, 22, died of suicide, the coroner said.

The relationship between the two wasn’t clear.

