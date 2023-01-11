NOAA issues report on billion-dollar disasters in 2022

25 WEATHER — With 2022 now over, NOAA has released its annual report on weather disasters that became "billion-dollar disasters" last year.

2022 was a busy year for weather in the US, with 18 events each producing at least a billion dollars in damage. All told, those 18 events add up to $165 billion.

Since 1980, the average number of billion-dollar disasters a year in the US is 7.9.

All kinds of weather were responsible for the disasters, from hurricanes and tornadoes to snowstorms and cold snaps.

Hurricane Ian was the costliest event not only for the US, but worldwide. Damages were estimated to be $122.9 billion.

Severe weather (wind, hail, tornadoes) accounted for 11 of the events.

Billion-dollar disasters were responsible for the loss of 474 lives in 2022.