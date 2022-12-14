Watch Now
Video: tornado strikes New Iberia, Louisiana

Jeremy Myers via KATC
Posted at 4:36 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 17:36:54-05

Multiple tornado warnings have been issued across the Deep South today as part of an ongoing severe weather episode. A few tornadoes have already been reported, and even some video has emerged of tornadoes in Louisiana.

One of the first reported tornadoes of the day occurred near New Iberia, Louisiana. A hospital there, Iberia Medical Center, sustained damage. According to a statement from the hospital, the main campus stayed fully functional after the storm but people were only able to enter through the emergency entrance.

The tornado was captured from a handful of angles by the public, including a view taken along a highway of the tornado crossing the road. It bears resemblance to a video taken in Grapevine, Texas from Tuesday morning as a tornado crossed a busy highway there.

Our sister station KATC in Lafayette, LA is reporting that a command post was established at a local high school for people displaced from their homes.

The threat for severe weather, including tornadoes, is expected to continue this evening into parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

