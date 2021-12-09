Watch
Starbucks location in Buffalo becomes coffee chain's first US store to vote to unionize

Hannah Buehler
Starbucks Elmwood
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 14:03:47-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at a Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo have voted "yes" to become the first Starbucks store in the U.S. to unionize.

Workers from that location, along with workers at nearby Starbucks locations in Cheektowaga, New York and Hamburg, New York had been submitting ballots through the mail for the last four weeks.

The workers garnered national attention in their effort to unionize, most recently with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) meeting with them and holding a town hall earlier in the week.

The vote total was 19 "yes" to eight "no."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Paul Ross on Scripps station WKBW in Buffalo, New York.

