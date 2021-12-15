Kindergartners in Texas make blankets for young cancer patients

CORPUS CHRISTI — It's a tradition at St. James Episcopal School in Corpus Christi that's occurred for at least 20 years.

The kindergarten scholars hand-make blankets to give to kids battling cancer at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"First, we cut a square around it (the fabric)," said kindergartner Jackson Hunt.

Twenty-eight blankets were made, by little hands, with the help of Jaguar parents if needed.

Elenor Barker, also a Kinder scholar, told us how she made her blanket.

"We crossed them and put the front side over in the hole," Barker said.

"The reason we do this is to teach the children to focus on giving and the joy of giving and to reflect upon Jesus' birth and the Lord's gift to us," said teacher Elena Harms.

"We talk about our big idea this whole month is the idea of giving. The gift of giving and how do we give back when we receive so much," said kindergarten teacher Sonia Hall.

After the blankets are made, they are given to third-grade scholar Kanon Brown.

The scholars have given the blankets to him the last few years because he knows what it's like to be in the hospital.

Brown was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 3-years-old.

"I remember it being a little bit chilly inside," Kanon replied.

He and his family transport the warm blankets to the Oncology wing at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Dr. Katherine Boston, Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist at Driscoll Children's Hospital, welcomes Kanon and his brother with huge smiles.

"It's really difficult for the families and the kids, especially during the holiday season when they can't be doing their regular festivities, a lot of them can't be at home with their families. So for something like this, to brighten their spirit, it just means so much and especially for little kids to have made this because it shows that even at a very early age they're learning how to help people and to do something for someone other than them," Boston said.

Katia Uriarte at KRIS first reported this story.