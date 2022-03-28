Georgia elementary students surprise Ukrainian custodian by decorating school

Students at Oak Hill Elementary school near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian who is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko has worked at the school in Covington, Georgia, for 21 years. In a show of support, students put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message, "We love you, Mrs. Lana."

The students also drew sunflowers, which are a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

In another part of the school, the students put up a large sign with a rainbow and the names of her family members in Ukraine.

Gashenko said she cried when she saw what the children had done for her.

Gashenko is a U.S. citizen but still has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

