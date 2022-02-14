Eminem takes a knee during halftime set, pays tribute to Kaepernick

(AP) — From a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee, Super Bowl LVI held many surprises.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spit a fiery medley of their hits.

50 Cent also made a surprise upside-down entrance at the Super Bowl halftime show, performing his own hits as well.

As his rendition of “Lose Yourself” ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season.

The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.