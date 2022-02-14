Watch
Eminem takes a knee during halftime set, pays tribute to Kaepernick

Eminem kneels down during the halftime performance at the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 08:50:53-05

(AP) — From a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee, Super Bowl LVI held many surprises.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spit a fiery medley of their hits.

50 Cent also made a surprise upside-down entrance at the Super Bowl halftime show, performing his own hits as well.

As his rendition of “Lose Yourself” ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality during the 2016 season.

The NFL denied reports that it was attempting to stop Eminem from making the gesture.

