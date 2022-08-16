American Airlines to bring back supersonic planes by 2029

FORT WORTH — American Airlines is looking to "supersonic boom" past its competitors.

As first published by ABC News, the Fort Worth-based company announced Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase up to 20 Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft.

The Overture is reported to fly twice as fast as today's commercial aircraft, over water.

Holding 65 to 80 passengers, the Overture will have a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

With a four-wing-mounted engine, the plane is said to hit speeds of up to Mach 1.7 over water and just under Mach 1 over land.

The plane is also reported to now feature a noise reduction system upon takeoff.

During their presentation, American Airlines listed a flight from Miami to London in just under five hours as an example of its high velocity.

However, travelers shouldn't expect this speedy development anytime soon.

The major airline has since confirmed that the Overture isn't planned to be passenger ready until 2029.

The good news though?

Its design was finalized this July and production is expected to be completed by the year 2025.

As a non-refundable deposit, the agreement gives American Airlines the option to purchase an additional 40 Overture aircraft - should they later want.

The company behind the technology, Boom Supersonic, has already reached commercial orders with both Japan Airlines and United Airlines.

“Aviation has not seen a giant leap in decades," Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl said in a statement.

"Overture is revolutionary in its design, and it will fundamentally change how we think about distance."

Scholl noted that these new planes will run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel.

Derived from plant material, however, that statement has since drawn criticism as said fuel is reported to be both in short supply and very expensive.

Meanwhile, the airline is reported to still be cutting back on its upcoming holiday flight schedule.

For November, the airline has already cut about 31,000 fights, effectively dropping 16 percent of its total schedule for the month, according to CNN.

Both September and October have also had their flight schedules reduced, effectively cutting 2 percent of flights scheduled for each month.

As far as ticket prices, Scholl said flyers can expect to pay about $4,500 for flights like the one from New York to London.