Mass deportations and executive orders by Trump await approval of detention center funding

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — According to the AP President Donald Trump's executive orders on his inauguration day, along with his pledges to carry out mass deportations of "millions and millions" of individuals, are dependent on obtaining funding for the expansion of detention centers.

The Trump administration has not disclosed the number of immigration detention beds required to meet its goals, nor the associated costs.

However, it is estimated that 11.7 million individuals are living in the U.S. without legal status, while Immigration and Customs Enforcement's budget currently allows for the detention of just 41,000 people.

President Donald Trump's executive order to eliminate the practice of "catch and release" will further strain detention infrastructure by requiring the detention of migrants instead of allowing them to live in the U.S. while awaiting court proceedings.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) currently holds immigrants in processing centers, privately operated detention facilities, and contracts with local prisons and jails.