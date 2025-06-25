WATCH: NATO leaders commit to jointly boosting defense spending

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — President Donald Trump met with NATO leaders Wednesday, a group he has repeatedly pressured to boost defense contributions throughout his time on the global stage.

In a show of unity, the alliance's 32 members agreed to significantly increase defense spending, pledging an “ironclad commitment” to defend one another in the event of an attack.

In their joint summit statement, the leaders committed to investing 5% of their GDP annually on core defense needs and broader security-related spending by 2035, aiming to strengthen both individual and collective obligations within the alliance.