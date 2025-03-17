Trump, Putin to discuss Ukraine war in high-stakes call Tuesday

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as diplomatic efforts continue to end the war in Ukraine.

According to the AP, the conversation could be crucial in the conflict and further define Trump’s foreign policy approach.

Trump announced the planned call to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while traveling from Florida to Washington. The Kremlin confirmed Putin’s participation on Monday.

“We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to President Putin on Tuesday,” Trump said. “A lot of work’s been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the call but declined to provide details, stating, “We never get ahead of events,” emphasizing that discussions between the two leaders are not disclosed in advance.