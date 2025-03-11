Trump pledges to buy Tesla amid boycotts, but move could backfire

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he plans to buy a Tesla in a public show of support for the electric car company, which is facing boycotts and vandalism. However, his endorsement could have unintended consequences for the automaker, potentially alienating some consumers.

Tesla, founded by CEO Elon Musk, has seen its stock price decline sharply in recent months as the company faces mounting pressure from boycotts and backlash tied to Musk’s political and social media presence.

Some critics argue that Musk's views and management decisions have made Tesla a politically divisive brand, causing some consumers to turn away from the company.

Trump’s publicly backing Tesla could further politicize the brand, potentially deterring left-leaning consumers who oppose the former president.

Trump said “radical left lunatics” are “illegally and collusively” boycotting Tesla, which the president described as one of the best automakers in the world.

Trump said this action was meant to attack Musk and what he stands for.

