Trump officials share sensitive military plans in group chat with journalist

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — Top national security officials under President Donald Trump, including his defense secretary, shared war plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen through a secure messaging app group chat that included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, the magazine reported on Monday. The National Security Council confirmed that the text chain "appears authentic."

Trump initially told reporters that he was unaware of the breach, which occurred 2 1/2 hours before it was reported, but later seemed to make light of the incident.

According to information obtained by the AP, the text included information on strikes planned to be dropped on Iran along with weapons the U.S. would be sending. It's unknown if this was a classified operation.

The National Security Council said it looked into how a journalist's number was added to the chain in the Signal group chat.

Along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, it included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's director of national intelligence.