Trump marks lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years amid policy backlash, economic concern

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — Donald Trump holds the lowest 100-day job approval rating of any president in the past 80 years, facing widespread opposition to his policies and significant economic dissatisfaction.

According to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Americans are nearly twice as likely to say Trump has been focusing on the wrong priorities as they are to say he has been focusing on the right ones.

About four in 10 Americans describe Trump as a “terrible” president during his second term, while about one in 10 say he has been “poor.” In comparison, about three in 10 call his performance “great” or “good,” and just under two in 10 rate him as “average.”

The previous low in approval for a president at or near 100 days in office, in polls dating to 1945, was Trump's 42% in 2017.

Views of Trump’s job performance overall are more negative than positive, the survey found. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, and more than half disapprove. Negative opinions are also stronger than positive opinions — about 4 in 10 U.S. adults strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while about 2 in 10 strongly approve.

The survey underscores a deeply divided public, with overall sentiment leaning more negative than positive toward Trump’s presidency. As he moves forward, the challenge for Trump will be to shift public perception and address concerns about his priorities and economic policies — obstacles that could significantly impact his political standing moving into the remainder of his term.

