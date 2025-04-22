Trump makes statement on death of Pope Francis, orders flags at half-staff

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — President Donald Trump issued a statement Monday on the passing of Pope Francis, calling the pontiff “a good man” who “worked hard and loved the world.”

Trump, who is now serving a second term in the White House, said it was “an honor to do that,” referring to the Pope’s global leadership and dedication to faith. In recognition of the pontiff’s death, Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff.

In his remarks, Trump also noted, “Religion is coming back to the country,” and said he hopes “to see a good four years” ahead.

Pope Francis, the Catholic Church’s first Latin American pontiff, passed away at the age of 88, as announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo. His death has drawn condolences and reflections from leaders around the world, who praised his commitment to the poor and his message of compassion and service.