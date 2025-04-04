Trump administration fires NSA and Cyber Command Chief amid security shakeup

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — The Trump administration has fired the head of both the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command.

General Timothy Haugh's removal is part of what appears to be a broader purge of top security officials within the agency and the White House.

The firing of Gen. Timothy Haugh is a disturbance in the U.S. intelligence community as the Trump administration makes major changes. Former officials and lawmakers say Wendy Noble, Haugh’s deputy at the NSA, was also removed.

Democrats have expressed deep concern over the decision, warning that it poses a risk to national security.

According to the AP, Cyber Command serves as America’s first line of defense in cyberspace and is responsible for planning offensive cyber operations against potential threats. Recently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a pause on some offensive cyber operations against Russia, signaling another shift in how the Trump administration is reshaping the nation’s intelligence efforts.