Trial date set for Navy sailor accused of killing Angelina Resendiz

NORFOLK, Virginia (KXXV) — The trial for Jermiah Copeland, the Navy sailor accused of murdering 21-year-old fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz, has been scheduled for June 2026.

According to Scripps News Group station WTKR, the trial is expected to last for a month.

On Wednesday, the judge heard motions related to what evidence can be used in the trial.

Also in court on Wednesday, NCIS investigators laid out evidence they've uncovered, telling the court they found blood in one of the closets of Copeland's barracks. However, the defense argued that evidence was not properly obtained.

A search of Copeland's cell phone was also discussed in court. Investigators say he consented to the seizure and search verbally, but not in written form.

The defense says because he revoked the cell phone search, it would prevent investigator from searching his device. But the judge and prosecutors say that a seizure of the phone, which Copeland allowed because he handed it to them and gave investigators the pass code, would also constitute knowledge that it would be searched.