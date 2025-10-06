Angelina Resendiz murder case moves toward trial

NORFOLK, Virginia (KXXV) — A naval court has found sufficient evidence for the murder case against sailor Jermiah Copeland, charged in the death of Norfolk sailor Angelina Resendiz, to proceed to trial, a U.S. Navy public affairs official said.

Resendiz, assigned to Naval Station Norfolk, was reported missing May 29 and found dead June 9 in a Norfolk neighborhood. Navy officials allege she was last seen visiting Copeland’s barracks late May 28 before making a phone call to a friend in the early morning hours of May 29.

Trial counsel said a Navy chief later saw Resendiz wrapped in a blanket in Copeland’s room, believing she was asleep. Prosecutors allege Copeland hid her body in a closet for several days before placing it in a suitcase and leaving it in Broad Creek, where it was recovered.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her cause and manner of death undetermined. Copeland faces charges of murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, wrongful distribution of an intimate image, obstruction of justice and making a false official statement.

No trial date has been set as of Oct. 5.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.