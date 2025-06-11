Watch Now
TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves U.S. after ICE detention over visa issue

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Khaby Lame departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" in New York, May 5, 2025. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — According to the Associated Press, Khaby Lame, the world's most well-known TikTok influencer, has reportedly left the U.S. after being detained by ICE.

Lame has been known to have silent reaction videos that sparked humorous responses from his viewers, propelling him into the spotlight.

Seringe Khabane Lame is Senegalese-Italian and was detained at Harry Reid International Airport but was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, according to a statement from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Lame had arrived in the US on 30 April and alleged that the influencer had “overstayed the terms of his visa”.

Lame, 25, started posting on TikTok after he lost his job working in a factory in Chivasso, a suburb of Turin, in the early days of the pandemic.

