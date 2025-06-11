TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves U.S. after ICE detention over visa issue

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — According to the Associated Press, Khaby Lame, the world's most well-known TikTok influencer, has reportedly left the U.S. after being detained by ICE.

Lame has been known to have silent reaction videos that sparked humorous responses from his viewers, propelling him into the spotlight.

Seringe Khabane Lame is Senegalese-Italian and was detained at Harry Reid International Airport but was allowed to leave the country without a deportation order, according to a statement from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Lame had arrived in the US on 30 April and alleged that the influencer had “overstayed the terms of his visa”.

Lame, 25, started posting on TikTok after he lost his job working in a factory in Chivasso, a suburb of Turin, in the early days of the pandemic.