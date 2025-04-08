Supreme Court allows Trump to enforce 'Alien Enemies Act' for now, granting major legal victory

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump to enforce the "Alien Enemies Act temporarily", giving the White House a significant victory.

The law was originally created in 1798 under "the Alien and Sedition Acts, which were passed by the Federalist-majority Congress and signed by President John Adams. They consisted of four laws designed to stifle opposition and limit the rights of immigrants and free speech.

The ruling permits immigration officials to use the wartime authority to swiftly deport individuals suspected of being gang members. In an unsigned decision, the court cleared the way for Trump to invoke the 1798 law for expedited removals while litigation continues in lower courts.

The court says that individuals deported under the act must be notified of their status and have the opportunity for their case to be reviewed by the federal court where they are detained. The decision drew dissent from the court’s three liberal justices, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, partially dissented. Trump celebrated the ruling on Truth Social, calling it "a great day for justice in America." He said, “The Supreme Court has upheld the Rule of Law in our Nation by allowing a President, whoever that may be, to be able to secure our Borders, and protect our families and our Country, itself.”