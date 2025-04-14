SSA launches enhanced fraud prevention for telephone claims

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) will roll out new fraud prevention tools for telephone claims beginning April 14, 2025, as part of its ongoing modernization efforts to improve service delivery and program integrity.

Under the new policy, individuals can complete all claims over the phone. The updated system includes advanced technology that monitors suspicious activity, using pattern and anomaly detection within claimant accounts. If irregularities are flagged, individuals will be required to verify their identity in person before their claim can proceed.“These updates improve our ability to detect and prevent fraud while providing more flexible options for people to access their benefits,” Leland Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said. “We are modernizing how we serve the public—enhancing security and accessibility.”

The SSA emphasized that in-person claims will continue to require identity verification.

The enhanced telephone services are designed to maintain access while safeguarding the system for those unable to file online or visit an office. SSA is implementing additional support measures to prepare for the anticipated surge in demand. In March, the agency invested $16.5 million to upgrade its nationwide telephone infrastructure. The move reflects the agency’s broader commitment to balancing robust security protocols with increased accessibility, ensuring responsible use of taxpayer dollars while expanding service options for the public.