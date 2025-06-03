Romanian man pleads guilty to orchestrating nationwide ‘Swatting’ Conspiracy

WASHINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — A Romanian man who led an extensive swatting and bomb threat campaign targeting U.S. public officials and institutions pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Tomasz Szabo, 26, also known by several aliases including "Plank," "Jonah," and "Cypher," admitted to orchestrating a conspiracy that used hoax emergency calls to provoke armed police responses at private homes, government buildings, and houses of worship across the United States.

According to court documents, Szabo founded and led an online group beginning in late 2020 that coordinated hundreds of false reports, including threats of mass shootings and bombings. Victims included members of Congress, senior government officials, law enforcement leaders, and judges. The spree continued through early 2024 and included threats against more than two dozen members of Congress, religious sites, and private citizens.

“This defendant led a dangerous swatting criminal conspiracy, deliberately threatening dozens of government officials with violent hoaxes and targeting our nation’s security infrastructure from behind a screen overseas,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This case reflects our continued focus on protecting the American people and working with international partners to stop these threats at their source.”

One of Szabo’s co-conspirators claimed to have made over 25 false emergency calls in a single day, bragging that the hoaxes cost taxpayers more than $500,000 over two days.

Szabo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and one count of making threats involving explosives, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

The FBI, U.S. Secret Service, and U.S. Capitol Police led the investigation, with assistance from Romanian authorities and multiple U.S. Attorney’s offices. Szabo was extradited from Romania in November 2024.

“Swatting endangers lives and will not be tolerated by the FBI,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “We are fully committed to working with our partners to bring to justice those criminals hiding behind keyboards and threatening violence.”