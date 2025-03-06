Rep. Jasmine Crockett introduces 'Bipartisan HIRE CREDIT Act' to aid disaster victims

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30), along with Representatives Chuck Edwards (NC-11-R), Judy Chu (CA-28-D), and Jared Moskowitz (FL-23-D), has introduced the bipartisan HIRE CREDIT Act to help disaster victims re-enter the workforce.

Previously introduced at the end of the 118th Congress, the bill aims to support individuals whose homes and workplaces were destroyed by federally designated disasters.

The legislation creates a new targeted group under the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program for “displaced disaster victims.”

Eligible businesses that hire affected individuals can receive a tax credit of up to 40% on wages up to $6,000. This measure seeks to address the widespread job loss following disasters, as nearly 43% of small businesses affected by disasters never reopen, and 29% close within two years.

“Texans know firsthand the devastation caused by disasters, from tornadoes to wildfires,” said Rep. Crockett. “This bill incentivizes businesses to hire displaced workers, helping them rebuild their lives while strengthening local economies.”

Rep. Edwards emphasized the bill’s importance for hurricane-impacted communities: "The HIRE CREDIT Act will help businesses recover while giving disaster survivors a chance to rebuild.”