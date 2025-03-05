President Trump claims the U.S. will acquire Greenland 'one way or another'

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Donald Trump’s first speech to Congress since returning to office was both a reflection on his eventful first 43 days and an effort to justify his rapid policy moves to an American public still absorbing the changes.

During his address, President Donald Trump referenced a controversial topic, stating that Greenland holds national security significance for the United States and that he intends to take control of the island “one way or the other.”

Emilio Morenatti/AP Pieces of ice move through the sea in Qoornoq Island, near Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Múte Bourup Egede, firmly rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that America would eventually take control of the Arctic island.

Greenland’s prime minister asserted Wednesday that “Greenland is ours” and is neither for sale nor subject to takeover, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the United States will acquire the territory “one way or another,” despite his administration’s stated support for the island’s right to self-determination.

Greenland's vast mineral resources, including those of U.S. President Donald Trump, have attracted global interest. The country's economy is mainly based on fishing—large subsidies from the Danish government account for about a fifth of its income, or GDP.

It should be noted that the United States has held a long-standing security interest in Greenland. During World War II, after Nazi Germany occupied mainland Denmark, the U.S. invaded Greenland and set up military and radio stations throughout the territory.

Trump also tried to buy Greenland during his first presidential term. Both Denmark and the Greenlandic government rejected the 2019 proposal, saying: "Greenland is not for sale."