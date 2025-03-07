Pentagon to remove DEI content, including WWII Medal of Honor recipient and Enola Gay references

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — According to a database obtained by The Associated Press, the Defense Department is set to delete tens of thousands of photos and online posts, including references to a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, the Enola Gay aircraft that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan, and the first women to complete Marine infantry training, as part of an effort to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion content.

The database, confirmed by U.S. officials and reported by AP, identifies more than 26,000 images flagged for removal across all military branches, though the final total may be even higher.

The vast majority of the Pentagon purge targets women and minorities, including notable milestones made in the military. And it also removes many posts that mention various commemorative months – such as those for Black and Hispanic people and women.

However, a database review also underscores the confusion among agencies about what to remove following Trump’s order.

It should be noted that theU.S. Department of Defensestill recognizes World War II war heroes as of Friday, 7, 2025.