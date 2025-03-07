Watch Now
Pentagon to remove DEI content, including WWII Medal of Honor recipient and Enola Gay references

AP
AC-One of the U.S. Air Force's most famous war planes, the Boeing B-29 Super-fortress Enola Gay, lands at its Tinian Base after the historic atomic bombing mission against the Japanese City of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Colonel Paul W. Tibbets, pilot on the atomic bombing mission, will fly the Enola Gay from cocooned storage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tuscon, Ariz. to Orchard Place Airport this week-end for presentation by Air Force Chief of Staff General Hoyt S. Vandenberg to officials of the Smithsonian Institution for future display in the proposed National Air Museum to be located in the vicinity of Washington, D.C. The Enola Gay will be on display during Air Force Association's National Air Fair at Chicago on July 3 and 4. and will be stored at the National Air Museum's field storage facility the former Douglas Aircraft Co. plant adjacent to Orchard Place Airport until permanent quarters are provided for the Air Museum. (AP Photo/Max Desfor)
WASHINGTON (KXXV) — According to a database obtained by The Associated Press, the Defense Department is set to delete tens of thousands of photos and online posts, including references to a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, the Enola Gay aircraft that dropped the atomic bomb on Japan, and the first women to complete Marine infantry training, as part of an effort to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion content.

The database, confirmed by U.S. officials and reported by AP, identifies more than 26,000 images flagged for removal across all military branches, though the final total may be even higher.

The vast majority of the Pentagon purge targets women and minorities, including notable milestones made in the military. And it also removes many posts that mention various commemorative months – such as those for Black and Hispanic people and women.

However, a database review also underscores the confusion among agencies about what to remove following Trump’s order.

It should be noted that theU.S. Department of Defensestill recognizes World War II war heroes as of Friday, 7, 2025.

