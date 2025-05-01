Pentagon reports decline in military sexual assault cases for 2024

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — The Department of Defense on Thursday released its Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report on Sexual Assault in the Military, documenting 8,195 reports of sexual assault — a decrease of 320 from the previous year.

The annual report, required by Congress, details the department’s progress in prevention, victim care, and policy compliance. Officials say a lack of updated prevalence data prevents a clear interpretation of the trend.

“The department owes our service members a workplace with high standards,” said Tim Dill, acting deputy undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. “This report underscores our commitment to reducing harmful behaviors and building a lethal, united force.”

Officials emphasized that encouraging reporting remains critical for connecting victims with support services and holding offenders accountable.

A comprehensive prevalence survey will be conducted in 2025 as mandated, with results to be included in the following annual report.