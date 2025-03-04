Mexico to hit back with tariffs on U.S. goods after 25% U.S. trade penalty

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Tuesday that Mexico will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in response to the 25% tariffs imposed by the U.S. Sheinbaum will reveal the targeted products on Sunday in Mexico City, suggesting a desire to de-escalate tensions. Unlike China and Canada, Mexico chose to wait until Sunday, despite having a plan since January.

According to the Associated Press, Canada would slap tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over 21 days.

Sheinbaum said Tuesday that there is no reason for penalties on some of the largest trading partners for the U.S.

“There is no motive or reason, nor justification that supports this decision that will affect our people and nations,” she said.

Trump signed executive orders placing duties of 25% on imported goods from Mexico and Canada, with a 10% rate on Canadian energy products. He imposed a 10% tax on all imports from China.

He said the tariffs, which are scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday, were punishment because the three countries haven't done enough to stop the flow of undocumented immigrants and drugs into the United States, on February 1, 2025.

Sheinbaum rejected the “fact sheet” published by the White House Monday that repeated the accusation that Mexican drug traffickers persist because “an intolerable relationship with the government of Mexico.”

Mexico’s president called it “offensive, defamatory and without support” and then listed the achievements of her young administration against Mexico’s powerful drug cartels, including seizing more than a ton of fentanyl and dismantling 329 methamphetamine labs. She also noted that Mexico had sent 29 drug cartel figures requested by the United States to that country last week.