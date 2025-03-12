Labor Department ends backup child care program for employees

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The U.S. child care sector was still grappling with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many families struggling to secure adequate coverage for working parents.

In January, former President Donald Trump proposed a policy that threatened to eliminate the program.

According to HuffPost, the U.S. Department of Labor will no longer offer its employees backup child care and certain other perks.

This affects programs like "Head Start, " a vital support system for many parents.

Musk vowed to cut $2 trillion from the annual federal budget, and the Trump administration has made progress toward that goal by laying off thousands of federal employees and implementing measures to make work less flexible for those who remain, such as reducing remote work and now targeting more minor perks.

