Labor Department ends backup child care program for employees

Dylan Lovan/AP
Rylee Monn plays with her class at a child care center in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Monn, who has two children at the center where she works, is taking advantage of a state program that offers free or reduced cost child care to child care workers. Monn says the program saves her family hundreds of dollars a week. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The U.S. child care sector was still grappling with the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many families struggling to secure adequate coverage for working parents.

In January, former President Donald Trump proposed a policy that threatened to eliminate the program.

According to HuffPost, the U.S. Department of Labor will no longer offer its employees backup child care and certain other perks.

This affects programs like "Head Start, " a vital support system for many parents.

Musk vowed to cut $2 trillion from the annual federal budget, and the Trump administration has made progress toward that goal by laying off thousands of federal employees and implementing measures to make work less flexible for those who remain, such as reducing remote work and now targeting more minor perks.

