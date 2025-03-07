Judge to hear arguments on blocking immigration arrests at schools

DENVER (KXXV) — A federal judge will hear arguments Friday on whether to block immigration agents from making school arrests under a Trump-era policy that has yet to be enforced.

Denver Public Schools is urging U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to halt immigration enforcement in schools nationwide while its lawsuit challenging the policy proceeds.

According to the AP, the lawsuit claims that the potential for immigration arrests in schools has contributed to declining attendance.

It also argues that the district has had to allocate resources to address fear among students and families following the rollback of long-standing restrictions on immigration enforcement near schools, churches, and other sensitive locations.

Lawyers for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a court filing that the head of ICE later issued a directive that immigration arrests at sensitive places like schools had to be approved by supervisors.

