Harvard refuses Trump administration’s demands amid threats to $9B in federal funding

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Harvard University said Monday it will not comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration aimed at combating antisemitism—measures that could jeopardize nearly $9 billion in federal funding.

The administration’s letter, sent Friday, calls for sweeping changes, including leadership and governance reforms, the implementation of so-called "merit-based" admissions and hiring policies, and the auditing of students, faculty, and leadership for their views on diversity.

The updated demands also include a ban on face coverings—widely seen as targeting pro-Palestinian demonstrators—and pressure Harvard to withdraw recognition or funding from any student group that promotes criminal activity, violence, or harassment.

According to the AP, Harvard President Alan Garber, in a letter to the Harvard community Monday, said the demands violated the university’s First Amendment rights and “exceeds the statutory limits of the government’s authority under Title VI,” which prohibits discrimination against students based on their race, color or national origin.

Members of the Harvard community and residents of Cambridge also protested over the weekend, and on Friday, the American Association of University Professors filed a lawsuit challenging the cuts.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs contend that the Trump administration has not followed the procedures mandated by Title VI before initiating funding cuts, including providing formal notice to both the university and Congress.

