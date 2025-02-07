Federal prisons used to detain immigrants in Trump’s crackdown

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Trump administration uses federal prisons to detain individuals apprehended during intensified immigration enforcement efforts. This approach mirrors President Trump's first-term practices with the Bureau of Prison.

ns assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by housing detainees. While specific numbers and locations have not been disclosed, sources indicate that Los Angeles, Miami, and Atlanta facilities are involved.

According to Michael R. Sisak at the Associated Press, President Donald Trump’s administration is using federal prisons to detain some people arrested in its immigration crackdown, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said on February 7th.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the prison agency said it assists U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “by housing detainees and will continue to support our law enforcement partners to fulfill the administration’s policy objectives.”

Many detainees are taken to ICE processing centers, privately operated detention facilities, or local prisons and jails they contract with.