Family drops lawsuit over U.S. citizen child deported under Trump-era policy

MEXICO CITY (KXXV) — Lawyers representing a 2-year-old U.S. citizen deported alongside her Honduran-born mother announced Tuesday that the family is dropping its lawsuit against the Trump administration.

According to the Associated Press, the girl was one of three U.S.-born children who were removed from the country with their mothers. This move became the subject of a larger legal challenge to the administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

“Given the traumatizing experiences the families have been through, they are taking a step back to have full discussions about all their options, the safety and well-being of their children, and the best ways to proceed so the harms they have suffered can be fully addressed,” Gracie Willis, an attorney for the family said.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the National Immigration Project, and other advocacy groups originally filed the lawsuit. They called the deportations a “shocking — although increasingly common — abuse of power.”

While the legal case has been withdrawn, advocates say the family’s experience underscores ongoing concerns about how immigration laws are applied and the lasting impact on children who are U.S. citizens.

